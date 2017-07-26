Judging the judges

To the Editor:

In the July 14, 2017, issue of this newspaper, there were 29 people brought before the district court for violations of the law. Most of them were arrested for drunken driving here on the streets of Martha’s Vineyard.

The presiding judge hands out a small monetary fine and a few days of community service. Then the judge gets on the ferry and goes back to his home on the mainland. These people continue to drive in a drunken state here on the Vineyard, and this does not bother the judge.

The local bars see the people are getting intoxicated, and continue to serve them more liquor. These drunken people continue to to drive in our community, and we are all put into further danger. Our judges go back to their homes on the mainland, and they could not care less of the dangers that these intoxicated people cause who continue to drive here on the Vineyard.

We have a local jail, and these people should be put in jail for one or two months, plus continue on with the mandatory fines. If you cannot behave as a judge, resign and let someone in there to act and behave as a judge.

Frank Kennedy

Oak Bluffs