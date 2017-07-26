Kayak benefit raffle drawing

Artist Mark Zeender will draw the name of the lucky winner of the 15½-foot motorized fishing kayak, which is being raffled off to benefit the children of Haiti, at his art opening Saturday, July 29. According to a press release, Mark and his wife, Setzu, are longtime volunteers and benefactors of the Martha’s Vineyard Fish Farm Project, which is holding the raffle. The opening is from 7 to 9 pm at Cousen Rose Gallery, 71 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs. The drawing will be at 8 pm. Raffle chances are still available online at fishfarmhaiti.org.