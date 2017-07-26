A Lull in the ferry line

Around 3 pm Wednesday the Steamship Authority ferry docked in Vineyard Haven, but with a small problem. A construction company loaded a Lull lift onto the ferry at Woods Hole without anyone to operate the equipment. The boat arrived and caused about a 30-minute delay boarding, according to a passenger in line. One of the passengers in line, Mike Tellier, happened to know how to operate the machinery, so he offered to unload the Lull from the boat. Steamship Authority employee Lee Cormie gave him a free commuter pass. Waiting passengers applauded Mr. Tellier as he drove the equipment off the boat.