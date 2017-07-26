Outraged by allegations against chief

To the Editor:

As an Oak Bluffs taxpayer I am outraged that our town administrator and the board of selectmen have enabled and empowered Fire Chief John Rose. It’s evident that he is a poor manager at best. The atmosphere described by firefighters and EMTs is unacceptable. The men and women who safeguard the property and lives of Oak Bluffs residents should be treated with respect and appreciation at the very minimum.

It’s amazing to me that Chief Rose has been able to get away with everything described in the news article. It’s amazing that the town hasn’t been sued. It’s amazing that the town administrator states he still supports the chief.

This leads me to think that maybe both the chief and the town administrator should be placed on leave and fired.

Susan Desmarais

Oak Bluffs