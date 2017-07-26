Plover closure partially over

Chris Kennedy, The Trustees of Reservations Martha’s Vineyard superintendent, informed The Times on Wednesday that as of Thursday, all of Norton Point Beach will be open to permitted oversand vehicles. “All of the plover chicks have fledged, but they’re still learning to fly, so we urge drivers to be aware and to take it slow,” he said.

Mr. Kennedy said vehicles can’t get around the corner at Wasque due to erosion.

“We expect to see several other beaches reopen as well, over the course of the next week or two,” Mr. Kennedy said.

An oversand-vehicle access map will be frequently updated on the TTOR Facebook page in the coming days.

“Please remember to keep your dogs on a leash at all times, and be advised that no alcohol is allowed on Norton Point Beach,” he said. “Thanks to all of you for your support and understanding while these shorebird chicks have a chance to grow and learn to fly.”