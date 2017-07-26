Premiere screening of “Off Season”

Shot on Martha’s Vineyard in April 2013, “Off Season” is a horror-laced thriller that tells the story of a woman who works on-Island during the off-season, and befriends a 10-year-old girl through whom she discovers a dark and murderous past. The world premiere screening of the film will be on Sunday, July 30, at 7 pm, at Lillie Auditorium in Woods Hole. The film is part of the 2017 Woods Hole Film Festival.

According to a previous article published by The Times, the primary shooting location was Flat Point Farm in West Tisbury, as well as Nip ’n’ Tuck Farm. Islanders past and present pepper the cast and crew, including Leah Bassett, Braedyn Clark, Shawn Barber, Phil Kane, Treather Gassman, Lee Fierro, Nour Sulaiman, Ian Chickering, Anthony Esposito, Adam Petkus, Gabrielle Whitcombe, Melissa McCormick, and producers Sara Nesson and Erik Lieblein. Mr. Lieblein wrote the film.

It’s just a boat ride away — grab any of the evening ferries running out of Vineyard Haven or Oak Bluffs to Woods Hole, and there are 8:30, 8:45, and 9:45 pm boats running afterward. For the full ferry schedule, visit steamshipauthority.com. For more information on the film, visit woodsholefilmfestival.org.