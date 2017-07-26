REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: July 17 – 21, 2017

Chilmark

July 20, Deborah M. Peckham, Thomas C. Peckham, Prudence Peckham Marsh (f/k/a Prudence B. Marsh), and Dominique J. Penicaud, Gregory Mayhew, and Jonathan E. Mayhew, trustees of the Eileen S. Mayhew Revocable Trust-2000, sold a lot on Middle Line Rd. to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $668,404.

July 21, Elmer H. and Beverly R. Silva sold 31 Tea Lane to Cynthia L. Cornwell for $649,900.

Edgartown

July 19, Charles Lanfair, Jr. sold 66 Windsor Drive to 66 Windsor Drive LLC for $332,500.

July 21, Edward M. Housman sold 27 Robin’s Nest Rd. to Ryan P. and Rosemary J. Luddy for $650,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 21, Madalyn Mattoon, Personal Representative of the estate of Shirley Jane Krikorian (a/k/a Shirley J. Krikorian, Shirley P. Perry), sold a lot on Webaqua Rd. to George Sourati for $265,000.