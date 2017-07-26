Sharks help kids have a ball

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard Library Association would like to express its thanks to the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks for teaming up with us this summer.

The kids all loved baseball storytime at each of the six libraries on Saturday, July 15, where actual Sharks players read to the kids, signed balls, and at one library, went outside and played ball with them. Children came wearing Sharks caps, asked questions, and discussed the love of the game; it was plain to see how much the opportunity to meet the players meant to them. That night, the Sharks held a promotional game night where kids could enter for free with a library card. They even recognized the young readers who came out to the game with a PA announcement.

All this was thanks to the Sharks management staff and their vision to connect the Island community. Tad Gold, the assistant general manager, was truly a pleasure to work with and really understood the importance of how the libraries and the Sharks contribute to Island life.

This collaboration got kids and adults excited about both libraries and baseball, and showed the positive impact that can come from community connections.

Thanks again, Sharks, and good luck with the rest of the season!

Rizwan Malik

Martha’s Vineyard Library Association