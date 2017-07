Tomorrow kicks off Islander Theatre Workshop’s highlight of the 2017 season, “Annie.” Opening night is Friday, July 28, at 7:30 pm at the Performing Arts Center in Oak Bluffs. Tickets range from $15 to $25, and can be purchased at the door or at ticketsmv.com. The show will run through August 6, with a few meet-and-greet matinees. For a full schedule with showtimes, visit itwmv.org.