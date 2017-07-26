The Girls of Summer

Like a burst of confetti
They erupt into the corner store.
Tanned, long legged,
Laughing and pushing each other.
They toss their sun-bleached hair
And glance around to see
If people are watching.
Beach outfits — bikinis
Barely hidden under short
Skimpy coverups.
Sandals, high platform heels,
Gold or red or raffia
With sparkly decorations.
They find the cold soda case
And finally each picks out
Some favorite drink.
They giggle. One fixes
The strap on another’s sandal.
They shove each other
And double over into
Gales of laughter
Over some private joke.
Still giggling, they make their way
To the cashier, pay for their drinks,
And explode into the street
The same way they came in.
Barbara Peckham has lived on Martha’s Vineyard since 2001. A retired teacher, in 2011 she published a book of poetry, “A Jar of Summer.”