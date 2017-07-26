Tisbury: Documentary week

Heard on Main Street: You are about the exceed the limits of my medication.

This month you will either pay a higher electric bill or you were suffering with all that humidity. It is nice that we can convince ourselves that it really has to do more with health issues than comfort. Either way I bless the guy who invented air conditioning.

The old Marine Hospital will be renovated and restored to become the new home of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Saturday, July 29, there will be a salvage sale of items that cannot be reused or saved. The sale runs from 9 am to noon on the lawn of the old building on Lagoon Pond Road, rain or shine.

Check it out. Documentary Week begins next Monday, running from July 31 to August 4, with five powerful and unique documentaries at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center. Then on Sunday, August 6, at 1 pm, a free children’s event at the Film Center features Mr. Bunni, a door-to-door vegetable salesman, with Brad Shur, a versatile puppeteer; and Chris Monti, a writer, singer, and musician based in Providence, R.I. Chris will introduce children of all ages to the art of storytelling with puppets.

One of the delights of summer on the Island is the wonderful selection of unusual events from which to choose. These are some that I find especially interesting.

Next Tuesday, August 1, 2017, tour houses in the Dunham Road/Atwood Circle area of Edgartown. Tickets, which are $40, can be purchased at 1 pm at the Federated Church Meetinghouse, where Mary Jane Carpenter will introduce the houses on the tour at 1:30 pm. The tour begins at the church from 2 to 4:30 pm. More at 508-627-4421.

Also, next Tuesday, August 1, Tom Dresser will share his love for the history of the Vineyard. He will teach an ACE class on Vineyard history from 6:30 to 8 pm at the Morgan Learning Center, opposite Owen Park. You register at acemv.org under Latest Happenings, or call 508-693-9222. Cost is $35. Learn a bit about Vineyard history, as well as the writing process.

A week from tomorrow, Friday, August 4, is the First Friday in August, a day when shopkeepers on Main Street invite Island artists and musicians to entertain in the early evening. Watch the shop windows to see who will be where.

The First Baptist Church invites you to join them for worship with Rev. Dr. Leo D. Christian

on Ukulele Sunday, August 6, at 11 am. Music will be provided by Martha Child & the Princess Poopooly Ukulele Band. More at 508-693-1539.

The All Island Art Show for amateur and professional Island artists to display and sell their work will be on Monday, August 7, at the Campground’s Tabernacle. See and maybe buy some wonderful works of art at a reasonable price from 10 am to 3 pm. Artist registration begins at 8:30 the morning of the show. In case of rain, the event will be August 8.

The second book discussion of “Pushing the Limits” Book Club takes place on Monday, August 7, at 3 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. It brings together books and videos featuring authors and scientists and any who thrive on exploring the natural world. This one features Erik Larson’s ”Thunderstruck.” Trust me, you will need time to read this book. Refreshments served. Copies of the book can be picked up at the library.

The Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival (Chilmark Book Festival) is a week away, August 5 and 6. This features two days of readings, panel discussions, author interviews, and book signings, one day in Edgartown and one in Chilmark. On Saturday, August 5, the festival features authors in panel discussions at the Harbor View Hotel. On Sunday, August 6, the festival moves to tents at the Chilmark Community Center. Sunday each author has an individual event discussing his or her work. Hours each day are 9 am to 4 pm. There is an extensive list of authors at mvbookfestival.com and note: The festival is free.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Michael Cobban and Nancy Zamarro. Wish the best on Monday to Dale Perry. Happy birthday to Ellen Miller, who celebrates on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Some days I am myself; other days I put the keys in the fridge.