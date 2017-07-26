Unfair practice

To the Editor:

Just wondering … What happened to the sign naming correctly the town part of the East Chop Beach Club’s beach Linda Marinelli Beach? I remember the fight that our selectwoman, Linda Marinelli, put up for our town to reclaim that area of the beach that so many of us still enjoy today. My grandkids and I tried to find the sign, but couldn’t (perhaps we missed it, but that’s not good either — is it buried in the grasses?), so if it isn’t there, how do we get it erected properly giving credit to the woman who “fought the good fight” for it?

Another wonder … I can’t seem to get my head around up-Island beaches being private and down-Island beaches public. It perplexes me, so I called a few town halls inquiring about Islanders being able to have access to up-Island beaches. Now let me get this straight: Off-islanders who are renters can use the up-Island beaches if they have a sticker that has been purchased by the owner. Ok; I asked if I could purchase a sticker, but I am not allowed to because I’m not a homeowner in those up-Island towns.

So that means renters can use the sticker and enjoy our beaches all year-round, but the down-Island folks who live here year-round can only use those beaches off-season? If it is costs of upkeep, then I’ll be glad to pay for a sticker, as I do with Long Point, to the Trustees. However, I was given the response that it has always been that way and it is in the tradition of the towns! Well, inequity is not a nice tradition. Let us as least be able to purchase a sticker and have the same access others have to these beaches.

Marge Harris

Oak Bluffs