West Tisbury library awarded ‘Customer Experience in the Digital Age’ grant

The West Tisbury library learned this week that their grant application for “Customer Experience in the Digital Age” was approved by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC). According to a press release, this $10,000 grant award will provide funds for ongoing staff training in new technologies; introduce programs to help our younger patrons learn, including coding robots and new reading apps; and assist with ongoing technology planning.

At its July 13, 2017, board meeting, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners awarded $468,102 in 42 grants to public, school, special, and academic libraries across the commonwealth under the Federal Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), which is funded through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“These grants are competitive and require serious planning, great idea development, and a strong commitment to meeting well-defined local needs,” said Ruth Urell, head of library advisory and development at the MBLC. “The librarians are to be congratulated for their dedication to improving library services in their communities. The federal grants go a long way to opening new avenues for innovation and targeted services in Massachusetts libraries, and the results are impressive and manifold.”