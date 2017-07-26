What’s new at ‘Islanders Write’ this summer?

We’re glad you asked.

Our first ever pitch panel.

An open mic.

One-on-one feedback session with a novelist.

And an afternoon dedicated to humor writing that we’re calling the Laughternoon.

And, like always, the day will be filled with panel discussions, writing workshops with Justen Ahren, and author signings.

For guidelines on the pitch panel, open mic, and feedback sessions, as well as a complete schedule of the day’s events, visit islanderswrite.com

“Islanders Write” is on Monday, August 14, from 8 am to 5 pm, with a kickoff panel on Sunday, August 13, at 7:30 pm.