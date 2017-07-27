Julius Caesar sign stolen

The sandwich board sign for the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse’s all female rendition of Julius Caesar was stolen Thursday afternoon from its spot on the shoulder of State Road near the Tisbury Amphitheater, box office manager Geneva Corwin told The Times.

The sign was custom made by Mac Young of West Tisbury, Ms. Corwin said. Tisbury police have been notified. Playhouse staff learned the sign was gone when somebody called at around 2:30 pm to ask if the performance had been canceled as they did not see the sign out. Regardless of the sign’s absence, the 5pm performance will go on as planned, Ms. Corwin said.