Susan Lee Schwoch, 62, of Oak Bluffs, died unexpectedly at Massachusetts General Hospital on July 19, 2017.

Susan Lee Lima was born in Oak Bluffs and grew up in Edgartown, graduating from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1973. Susie had a lifelong love of animals and nature, crafting, and gardening. Despite her short stature, she had a larger-than-life personality, and threw herself into many crafts and activities with a passion. She enjoyed making Ukrainian Easter eggs, paper bead jewelry, sewing, crocheting, painting, drawing, and, more recently, digital photography, especially of dragonflies and flowers. She enjoyed her new flower garden, and was excited by each new blossom. For the past several years, she volunteered at Felix Neck doing dragonfly surveys, and participated in the Fall Festival and Windemere programs, where she was always happy to provide one of her critters, including her Vietnamese potbellied pig, Wendy, or her little hen, Peppers.

Susie met her husband Dave at a singles dance at Anthony’s Restaurant on Feb. 17, 1990, when she came over to ask him to dance. After a whirlwind romance, they were married that August, and enjoyed nearly 27 years of marriage.

Susie is survived by her husband Dave Schwoch, her mother Judith Richards Paltrineri of Oak Bluffs, and brothers Anthony “Tony” Lima of Hyannis and Jon Lima of Dunedin, Fla. She is also survived by her furry children, in particular her beloved dog Mackie Doodle. She was predeceased by her father Charles “Tony” Lima and her stepfather Peter C. Paltrineri.

A celebration of Susie’s life will be held at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary on August 6 at 3 pm. Please come to share memories of her, and wear something colorful, as she did not like “boring” colors. Donations may be made in her name to Felix Neck, P.O. Box 494, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at massaudubon.org/felixneck.