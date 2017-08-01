Bridge results

At the July 24, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 17 tables were in play for a club championship. Finishing in first place overall were Sari Lipkin and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Barbara Besse and Jim Kaplan in second, Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in third, Molly Mattoon and Judy Cronig in fourth, Audrey Yett and Gail Rothenberg in fifth, and Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in sixth. Also finishing in the North-South direction were Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagan in fourth place, followed by Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in fifth, Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold in sixth, and Ken Judson and Judy Goff in seventh. Also finishing in the East-West direction were Mary Wagner and K Bovey in fourth, Mary Baker and Lee Kleinman in fifth, Judy Baker and Barry Shapiro in sixth, and Lee Sinai and Georgie Schley in seventh.

At the July 25, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 22 pairs competed in a club championship. Finishing in first place overall were Mollie Whalen and Barbara Silk, followed by Bari Boyer and Jason Grove in second place, Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer and in third, Michel Riel and Dave Donald in fourth, Jim Kaplan and Audrey Egger in fifth, and Ed Russell and Deirdre Ling in sixth. Also finishing in a tie for seventh place were Eric Stricoff, playing with Rhonda Cohen, and Lolly Hand, playing with Diane Drake

At the July 27, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, 10 tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Robert and Ency Fokos finished in first place, followed by Michael and Sandy Lindheimer in second, Ed Russell and Deirdre Ling in third, and Story Osborne and Barbara Besse in fourth. In the East-West direction, Dave Donald and Rich Colter finished first, followed by Andy Jacknain and John O’Keefe in second, Barbara McLagen and Rachel Alpert in third place, and Miles Jaffe and Jim Kaplan in fourth.

At the July 29, 9 am game of the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard, nine tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Ann Brown and Rachel Alpert. Tied for second place were Ken Judson, playing with Dotti Arnold, and Joan Perrine, playing with Patsy McCornack. Fourth place went to Sandy and Michael Lindheimer. In the East-West direction, Lindsay Eakin and Carol Butler finished first, followed by Brooks Robards and Jim Kaplan in second, Colleen Morris and Paul Howes in third, and Nancy Eppel and Betsy Salmond in fourth.