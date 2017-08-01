Chilmark: Photos of Chilmark Pond wanted

Raspberries are ripening, blueberries are growing, and we’re just a couple weeks behind mid-Island for these delectable treats. Drones have been legally banned over our South Shore beaches, but the North Shore remains fair game, though I’m not sure why. It’s Meet the Fleet at the Commercial Dock in Menemsha Harbor from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, August 3, an event you do not want to miss, with crab races, F/V Roann tours, a raw bar, fillet demos, a touch tank, net mending and shucking competitions, and a silent auction for the Martha’s Vineyard Fisherman’s Preservation Trust, all with live music by Goodnight Louise.

Do you have photos of Chilmark Pond from any time period? Curators for an educational exhibit beginning August 19 at the Chilmark library are seeking photo loans by August 15 (to be returned after Sept. 8). Exhibit organizer John O’Keefe can be reached by email at Chil.Pond.17@comcast.net. The exhibit text explores topics ranging from physical changes in the pond to the plants and animals struggling to live there, as water quality continues to deteriorate. The town is under state orders to eliminate the nitrogen overload, which is the main threat to water quality. All options for doing this are very expensive. Is Chilmark Pond “too far gone” to be worth a major expenditure?

Vineyard Sound performs on Tuesday evenings from 8 to 9 pm at the Chilmark Community Church through August 22. Lia Kahler plays a musical meditation on Sundays from 5 to 5:30 pm. Also Jane Norton offers yoga classes on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:15 to 11 am, through the end of August.

Members can enjoy a free screening of “Icarus” on Monday, August 7, at 5 pm, followed by dinner and music before the 7:30 pm show of “Step.” Cinema Circus returns Wednesday, August 9, at 5:30 pm, free for all, followed by dinner and music. At 8 pm, see “Whose Streets?” Learn more at tmvff.org.

Join Chilmark artists Anne Cook and her aunt Anne McGhee at their Friday, August 4, art opening at the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank (opposite the CCC) from 5 to 6 pm. The show is up through August 10, and should not be missed. This is a museum-quality exhibit contrasting realistic still lifes by McGhee with her niece’s local landscapes.

The Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival returns to the CCC on Sunday, August 6, from 8:30 am to 4 pm. A Meet the Press discussion of political journalists has been added at 8:30 am with Mark Leibovich of the N.Y. Times and Richard North Patterson of the Boston Globe, who will discuss the political malaise in Washington with Jeremy Hobson of NPR’s “Here and Now.” Some highlights include Caroline Kennedy, former ambassador to Japan, will introduce Min Jin Lee, whose new novel “Pachinko” follows a Korean family forced to immigrate to Japan. Amor Towles, author of “A Gentleman in Moscow,” will speak at 1:15 pm, and include a slide show on the Metropole Hotel, where the book is set. Featured nonfiction writers include Carol Anderson, whose book “White Rage” won this year’s National Book Critics Circle Award, and Deborah Tannen, a linguistics professor at Georgetown University who has written extensively on gender and language. NPR host Scott Simon will discuss his new book about his lifelong love affair with the Chicago Cubs. Other authors include several leading professors of African-American history: Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Tera Hunter and OB/GYN Dr. Willie Paker, whose book, “Life’s Work,” addresses his choice of performing abortions as a moral responsibility. For a schedule of readings and author talks, see mvbookfestival.com. It is a very exciting lineup of fiction, nonfiction and culinary arts/food authors, and interviews with some notable Chilmarkers as well. A great free event; come early and stay all day.

Kara Taylor is hosting a one-night-only show of Frank M. Rapoza and his Wampum Mosaics on Sunday, August 6, from 4 to 7 pm. Otherwise the gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Stop by the opening reception of the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association’s juried show, “MVAA and Chilmark: Sustaining Heritage and Beauty,” on Saturday, August 5, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm at the Chilmark library, through August 18. The exhibit aims to showcase the natural and cultural beauty and heritage of Chilmark, some of which is critically threatened by development, environmental changes, and human intervention. Join coffee entrepreneur Todd Christie at the Chilmark Public Library on Wednesday, August 9, at 5 pm on a global journey to learn about coffee origins and how to brew better coffee at home. Christie and his wife Jennifer are the owners of the Chilmark Coffee Co., a small-batch roaster founded in 2012. Stories and Songs continue on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am.

Come to the free Intergenerational Hip-Hop Round Table with Sokeo Roas and Raphael Xavier on Wednesday, August 9, at 6 pm. Then see Guggenheim Fellow Raphael Xavier´s newest group dance work, “Point of Interest” on Thursday, August 10, where he tackles the artistic, humorous, and at times painful physical evolution of the veteran breakdancer. All tickets available online at dancetheyard.org, or call 508-645-9662. Check the website for morning dance classes and daily yoga classes.

Sunday morning was a perfect day for softball at Flanders Field on Pasture Road. In the first game, Sig Van Raan’s team scored three runs in the final inning to tie Hans Solmssen’s team 5-5. Van Raan overcame early-game (jet-lag induced) wildness to regain control. The game was called a tie, as new players were waiting to play a second game. Jim Feiner’s team held off Jim Ketchum’s team 11-10 in the second game. Hunter Weiss made his Chilmark Softball debut as a pinch runner. His brother, Tanner, has been doing a very capable job as scorekeeper. Sidney Wolansky from Phoenix did some impressive hitting. Farewell to Jim Ketchum, who’s heading back to the West Coast. Joel Greenburg has joined the lineup, having just come back from an extended visit to Israel. Bill Edison showed up with his daughter Miranda. Now that it’s August, players are hoping for a triple-header. Newcomers welcome, especially enthusiastic younger folks. Join the fun Sunday mornings: Games begin by 8 am, players arrive for warmup at 7:30 am.

Have a great week.