Edgartown: Jackopierce

Happy August. About 25 years ago I became a fan of a band from Texas with Vineyard ties, Jackopierce. I purchased most of their CDs over the years, and would listen to them frequently. Before I knew it, Riley and Amelia were singing along with the songs as they played, and my kids were officially fans. Jackopierce made one of their infrequent visits to the Island this past Saturday night, playing at the Old Whaling Church as part of one of their destination events, and the kids and I were happily in attendance. And it was such a great night. Concerts at Gillette Stadium or the Comcast Center are big and boisterous and exciting. But walking into town, enjoying the small-town feel of the Old Whaling Church, singing along and laughing at the jokes and antics of the guys on stage, can’t be beat. I’m so grateful to share those moments with my kids. It seems so minor, but those are the memories we will remember down the road.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Debbie Jernegan and Vera Dello Russo, who celebrated on July 29, Chloe Cook, who turned 7 years old on July 30, and Peter Lambos on August 2. And happy early birthday to my sister, Pam Gardner, who will be celebrating on Saturday, August 5.

Sandy Joyce emailed to share the exciting news that son Brendan Long and his wife, Kesia, welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Dylan Raymond Long, on July 21st at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. His great-grandmothers, Sally Fritz and Aloha Long, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and his cousins Allie, Jacob, Laila, Owen, and Olivia are thrilled to have Baby Dylan join the family!

The Rev. David G. Berube will begin preaching for the Federated Church on Sunday, August 6. Earlier this year, he was selected by the Search and Call Committee and approved by the members of the church to be the new settled minister. Though new to the church in this capacity, he has provided pastor coverage there in the past when vacations, illness, or emergencies arose. He has also preached at a number of other Island churches in the past. There will be two services, a short service with communion at 8 am and a full service with music 9:30 am at the Federated Church.

On Monday evening, August 7, beginning at 7 pm at the Federated Church Meetinghouse, there will be a second presentation of “For All the Saints,” a historical pageant by local historian and dramatist E. St. John Villard. It presents the history of faith on the Island through the words and lives of Islanders from 1642 to 1945, with much of the period music sung by the Federated Church Choir under the direction of Peter R. Boak, minister of music for the Federated Church. Though this is a free event, there will be a free-will offering to support a local nonprofit organization.

“For All The Saints” is a compilation of an interesting assortment of Islanders from our past who provide insight into what life was like on the Vineyard at different times in our history. Some of these islanders are Thomas Mayhew Sr. and Jr., Peter Folger, members of the Vincent Family, the Rev. Joseph Thaxter, Cornelians Marchant, Susan Colt Norton, Captain Francis Fisher, and Captain Robert Martin and his wife Susan Brown Martin. For more information about the Edgartown Federated Church events or schedule, call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out the website at federatedchurchmv.org.

Congratulations to Summer (Clements) and Arilson De Souza on the arrival of their little girl, Thea, who arrived on July 29, a little sooner than expected. All are doing well. Summer is a much-loved third grade teacher in Edgartown, and I’m sure all of her students will be very excited by the news! Such a happy little family!

The Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival will be happening at the Harbor View Hotel on Saturday and the Chilmark Community Center on Sunday, with a full lineup of authors. Headliners include novelists Ann Patchett, Richard Russo, and Amor Towles, who will come together for a discussion at noon on Saturday in Edgartown. At 10 am on Saturday, four leading professors of African American history, Carol Anderson, Erica Armstrong Dunbar, Tera Hunter, and moderator Barbara Krauthamer, and Beth Macy, a journalist, discuss black female resistance. “Writing for Social Change,” moderated by Arnie Reisman and featuring Jenny Allen, Madeleine Blais, and Richard North Patterson, will begin at 11 am. At 2:05, a cutting-edge discussion, “Defending Women’s Rights,” will be led by Allan Arffa with Alyssa Mastromonaco, Jessica Harris, and Gillian Thomas. Ms. Mastromonaco worked as deputy chief of staff of operations for President Obama.

We’re officially heading into the dog days of summer, and Island peeps are happy that the beaches have reopened now that the plovers are fledging. I hope you all get a chance to relax and have some fun during this busy season.