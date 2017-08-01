Gingerbread Cottage Tours

The Campgrounds in Oak Bluffs is one of the most recognizable places on the Vineyard, and unless you’re lucky enough to own one of the houses or know someone who does, you’ve probably never seen inside them. On Wednesday, August 9, the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association will host its 22nd annual Gingerbread Cottage Tour from 10 am to 3 pm. Tickets are $30 per person and include tours of five cottages, the Cottage Museum, and an array of delicious refreshments. Proceeds benefit the Tabernacle Restoration Fund and can be purchased on the day of the tour at the Tabernacle, in advance at the Cottage Museum, or online at mvcma.org.