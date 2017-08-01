Halfway over for Holmes Hole

Despite cloudy skies and uneasy weather, 14 sailors came to the Holmes Holes race on Thursday evening. As it turned out, the worst development was a light sprinkle here and there, and a nice 13 knot SW breeze made for a speedy dash around the harbor triangle.

In the A Division, Mike Powers’ Tartan 3500, Artful Dodger won the day, with Don Cohan at the helm of his Etchells, Encore, just behind. Après, a J120 skippered by Steve Besse came in third. Stuart Halpert won the B Division sailing his Alerion 28, Providence. Sandpiper, a Cape Dory 25 skippered by Kathy Logue was second, and Alan Wilson on his Stuart Knockabout, Altius, took third place.

Sunday, by contrast, was perfect day for a sail, and 12 contenders raced to Tarpaulin Cove, located on the southern shore of Naushon Island. The skies were crystal clear and the sea dark. The lighthouse, which became the visible goal early on, is the fourth oldest on the Eastern seaboard.

On Sunday the NE wind began in the high teens, and diminished to around ten knots for the return sail. The race is scheduled to provide a fair tide both ways. After a close-hauled leg out of the harbor, it was a beam reach all the way, and so boat speed and sailing skill were what counted, rather than wily strategies. The longest time was an hour and a half to make the 8.6 mile trip.

In the A Division, King Kiwi, a Sabre 38 sailed by Irving Gates, came in first by just 28 seconds, squeaking by Trinity, David McDonogh’s C&C 37. Third place was won by Michael Loberg, singlehanding his Morris 36, Masquerade.

Stuart Halper’s Providence was the winner once again of the B Division, edging out another Alerion 28, Angelina, skippered by John and Lisa Stout. Alan Wilson sailed Altius into the third spot.

Sunday marked the finish of the June/July Series. Providence, Tamu, and Penelope, all Alerion 28s, finished in the top three for the B Division. Encore was first in the A Division followed by Phil Hale’s Tango, a J100, and another J100, Escape, belonging to Tom and Laurie Welch, slipped into third.

Holmes Hole Sailing Association races are held on Thursdays and Sundays. All are welcome. Please consult holmeshole.org for details.