Island artist presents ‘Margot in Wonderland’

Well known for her mural painting at the Old Whaling Church, both ferry terminals, the YMCA, and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Island artist Margot Datz is now preparing to paint a 3D multiwall mural for the new Edgartown children’s library. Ms. Datz offers her annual exhibit, which highlights works she creates for herself, on Saturday, August 5, from 4 to 8 pm at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury.

Each year, Ms. Datz picks a theme to explore. With themes that are often whimsical in nature, this year’s exhibit is titled “Margot in Wonderland.” The artist explains, “This has been a really topsy-turvy year for many people. They are wondering about many things, as I am. So I decided to place myself in my own Wonderland and explore it.”

Her paintings play with fantasy, and are accompanied by brief writings that illuminate her imagery. Each painting presents a unique perspective, a looking glass into her Wonderland. Along with Ms. Datz’s paintings, there will be framed limited-edition prints available for sale at the reception.