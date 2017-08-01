Lunch date: Mikado for two, please

Hungry for some new lunch options, my husband and I stopped into Mikado in Vineyard Haven on a recent rainy afternoon. The host sat us at a dark wooden table next to a large window looking out onto Main Street, a perfect people-watching spot.

We ordered appetizers of Hot and Sour Soup and Shrimp Shumai (bite-size steamed dumplings, scrumptious when dipped in soy sauce), and decided to share a plate of General Tso’s Chicken off their list of “fusion entrées.”

The service was friendly and quick, and our food was presented with gorgeous accents like an intricately carved radish flower sprouting two green “leaves” etched into cucumber.

The General Tso’s was vibrantly colored, with chunks of battered and fried chicken glistening in a sweet brown sauce. Tossed with firm spears of broccoli and chunks of bright green bell pepper, it was also studded with red chili peppers that added heat (even though we carefully picked each one out of the sticky sauce and set it aside, suspecting they could be explosively hot).

Served with white rice, it was a tasty and reasonably priced lunch, and a great opportunity to practice our chopsticks skills.

Mikado Asian Bistro, 76 Main St., Vineyard Haven, open Sunday through Thursday, 11 am to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm. 508-338-7096; mikadoct.com/vineyardhaven.