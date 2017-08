The winner of the 15½-foot motorized fishing kayak raffled off by Daughters of Mary Queen Immaculate (FMRI) is Miles Jaffe of Chilmark. According to a press release, $10,000 was raised for the work of the FMRI, a Haitian order of Roman Catholic nuns who run schools in the southern half of Haiti. FMRI wishes to thank everyone who participated by purchasing a raffle ticket or by making a donation.