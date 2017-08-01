Moped crash injures two women

Two women were injured Monday when their rented moped crashed at the intersection of Pine and Center streets in Vineyard Haven, police said.

Karen Martin, 55, and Shannon Hart, 22, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Ms. Martin, who was driving the moped rented from Ride On in Oak Bluffs, told police she was turning onto Pine Street when the wheel hit a patch of sand and she lost control of the moped, police said. The moped fell on its side injuring the two women.

Both were wearing helmets, police said.