No tears for Airport Mobil

To the Editor:

No one should have any sorrow for the Airport Mobil gas station in its battle with the airport commission. This is the gas station that always had the highest priced gasoline on the whole Island. Changing one’s oil costs $20 on the mainland, but this gas station had the nerve to charge $85 for the same service. His employees changed frequently as his wages were always the lowest.

Rather than sell the parts of his old station to the new tenant for $250,000, the previous owner, Mr. Rotondo, said he would rather tear down his station. He made a fortune over the past 20 years with his high prices, and therefore we should have no tears for his deliberate delay to vacate the premises after his lease ended.

Kate Kennedy

Oak Bluffs