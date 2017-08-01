Oak Bluffs: Summer wishes

Here is August already, and I am hoping for a few wishes to be granted this month. I wish shoppers would not leave their grocery carts in the middle of walkways or handicap entrances. I wish all bicyclists would ride on the right side of the road and follow the same rules of the road as cars do, I wish drivers would be patient and courteous and yield to traffic needing to enter the main stream of traffic, I wish people would be kinder, and impatient drivers, etc., would not feel the need to practice American Sign Language with only one finger and then proceed to translate it with the loudest shout ever. In other words, I wish for patience, courtesy, and peace so everyone can enjoy their day.

Island Artists for Island Elderly are celebrating a 40-year ruby anniversary with a show and sale to benefit Island Elderly Housing quality-of-life programs. The show and sale will take place at 46 Beach Road in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, August 5, from 3 to 8 pm. Come and support this show for the benefit of our friends and neighbors in Island Elderly Housing.

Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs is inviting everyone to join them for the opening reception of their “Putting It Together” art show. The art is from found objects, and you will enjoy this unusual exhibit on Sunday, August 6, from 4 to 6 pm at the Virginia Besse Gallery.

Don’t forget that August is peach season, and the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury’s seventh annual Peach Festival is on Saturday, August 12, from 12 noon to 4 pm at the grounds of the church. There will be all kinds of peach treats at tables and chairs on the front lawn, including fresh peaches, peach smoothies, peaches with ice cream, and peach shortcake. Goodies to go include blueberry peach cobbler, parfaits, pies, and jams, and mint ice tea also. Music, a gift basket raffle for the kids, and a chance to win a peach tree donated by Jardin Mahoney will also be available. This fundraiser helps support this historic church and our Island community. The festival will take place indoors in the event of inclement weather.

August 9 is the date for the annual Gingerbread Cottage tour in the Trinity Park area of the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association. There are five cottages on the tour this year, and some of these cottages have been in the family for over a century. Others have relatively new owners who have added their own style. They all include fascinating stories and beautiful architectural details. In addition to the opportunity of viewing the interiors of these cottages, the $30 price admission includes entry to the Cottage Museum and delicious refreshments. Tickets can be purchased at the Tabernacle on the day of the event from 10 to 3 pm (last ticket will be sold at 2 pm). They are also available in advance at the Cottage Museum, and all proceeds benefit the Tabernacle Restoration Fund.

Here is a heads-up for the MVRHS Class of 1987. Your 30th class reunion will be held at the P.A. Club on August 19. THere will be a $20 charge at the door, which will include appetizers and a DJ. For more info, email MVRHS1987@gmail.com.

If you missed the first presentation of the program of “For All the Saints”, there will be a second one at 7 pm at the Federated Church Meetinghouse in Edgartown on Monday, August 7. This historical pageant begins at 7 pm and is a free event; there will also be a free-will offering to support a local nonprofit organization.

The Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival opens this Saturday at the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown at 9 am. The free program runs until 4 pm, and the next day, Sunday, August 6, it moves to Chilmark on the grounds of the Chilmark Community Center. The schedule runs from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

More interesting programs continue at our library. The Move and Grove Storytime for ages 1-plus takes place on Saturday, August 5, at 10:30 am. This will be a perfect storytime for kids who love stories, singing, and dancing.

Who wouldn’t love a tour of the Oak Bluffs fire station, no matter how young or old? The Walking Storytime to the Station takes place on Tuesday, August 8, at 10:15 am, beginning at the Oak Bluffs School off Wing Road with a story walk to the Nelson W. Amaral Fire Station. Once you arrive, you will be given a special tour of the station. As space is limited, please call the library to preregister.

Glow Yoga, a before-bed yoga and movement class, takes place on Thursday, August 10, from 6 to 7 pm at the library. Emily Histen will be the instructor. Please call the library at 508 693-9433 to preregister.

The following birthday smiles were edited out of last week’s column in the print edition, so belated smiles to Garrett Brown on August 1 and Nancy Gardella on August 3.

We send birthday smiles for the month of August to Woodside Village residents Annie Smith, Merrell Raymond, Henry Rancourt, and Barbara O’Keefe. Smiles to Tricia Bergeron on August 4, Joann Debettencourt and Susan Klein on the 5th, Ben deBettencourt on August 7, Ken DeBettencourt and Bob Gatchell on August 8, Fire Chief John Rose on August 9, and Daniele Sedlier and Sarah Trudel on August 10.

Enjoy your week. Peace.