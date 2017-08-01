Pizza on the porch at the Chilmark Store

The last outpost before heading all the way up-Island, the Chilmark General Store boasts more than household necessities. Their takeout counter is a not-so-well-kept secret on Martha’s Vineyard, and offers breakfast, sandwiches, salads, and pizza by the slice or pie.

If you can get yourself up and going before 11 am, stop in for a breakfast burrito ($7.25), sandwich, or housemade baked good. Their selection of baked goods varies daily, but always includes almond, chocolate, and plain croissants. The egg sandwich ($5.50) comes with scrambled cage-free eggs and cheddar, with your choice of sausage, ham, or bacon,

on a bagel, English muffin, or multigrain toast. You can also elect to include raw spinach,

onions, and tomatoes.

They also have a variety of coffee, including cold and nitro brews. Nitro has a froth on top that looks similar to a Guinness, and is the strongest of the coffees on tap. The drink is infused with nitrogen, giving it a smoother, creamier texture and taste.

Once lunchtime rolls around, the staff starts serving pizza, sandwiches, and salads. Whatever you fancy, pick it up and enjoy it on the front porch, relaxing in one of their rocking chairs.

It’s a summer tradition to grab a slice of pizza for lunch and perch on the porch, just watching the world go by.

They’re pretty decently sized slices for a meal; however, if you’re starving, it would be a safe bet to go for two. By the slice, they sell cheese ($3.90) and pepperoni ($4.25); deep-dish ($4.50), which comes with pepperoni, sausage, basil, and tomato sauce; and Island Grown ($4.50), which comes with kale, red onions,

mushrooms, and feta. Full pies have a few more options, including the Great Rock Vegetarian ($15 or $22) with roasted broccoli, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, and tomato sauce.

The sandwiches are an awesome option to bring to the beach also. The Road Race ($10.95) comes with roasted chicken, avocado, housemade romesco sauce aioli, basil, and arugula on ciabatta. Keep in mind, if you’re planning on a sandwich for a casual dinner, they stop serving them at 3 pm, so grab one beforehand.

If you’re in the mood for something healthier, there are numerous salads to choose from,

including the Miso Protein Salad ($13.95), made with arugula, spinach, chicken, egg, avocado, edamame, carrots, and a miso ginger vinaigrette.

A trip up-Island wouldn’t be complete without a stop at the Chilmark General Store, and you’ll find yourself having to

go back to try all the things you didn’t get to. The General

Store is open from 7 am to 7 pm, so you could (literally) eat there for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Chilmark General Store is at 7 State Rd. in Chilmark, and is open from 7 am to 7 pm. For more information, call 508-645-3739 or visit chilmarkgeneralstore.com.