Pop up to the Beach Plum Inn for a pop-up dinner this month

The Beach Plum Inn may not be open for nightly dinner this summer, but you can still enjoy a savory supper while overlooking Menemsha Harbor at their restaurant. Beach Plum Chef John Thurgood has partnered with other chefs and food purveyors to offer unique and intimate pop-up dinners twice a week through August.

Mr. Thurgood was inspired to create the pop-up series to highlight

the abundance of fresh Island ingredients available, offering a prix fixe menu for each dinner that showcases local, seasonal ingredients at their peak. This month’s dinner offerings include locally sourced fish and chicken dinners, guest chef collaborations, and a Chilmark wild food dinner.

The dinners are served on Wednesday and Sunday evenings; the Wednesday events are served family-style with a set menu, and

the Sunday suppers are plated and coursed. Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule:

Sunday, August 6: Island fish dinner: four courses of local fish and shellfish

Wednesday, August 9: Dinner with Island private Chef Gavin Smith of Food Minded Fellow

Sunday, August 13: Dinner with guest Chef David Perrier of Boston

Wednesday, August 16: Island chicken night, featuring chicken from the GOOD Farm

Sunday, August 20: Chilmark wild dinner, showcasing a full meal of Chilmark-sourced foods

Wednesday, August 30: Island fish dinner: four courses of local fish and shellfish

All dinners start at 6pm, are BYOB and $80 per person, plus tax, corkage fee, and gratuity. Reservations can be made by emailing events@beachpluminn.com. The Beach Plum Inn also serves breakfast every day through Columbus Day weekend, open to the public. For additional information, visit beachpluminn.com/popup-dinners.