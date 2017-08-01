Riley Craig named Alfa Division honor graduate

Presenting the award to Riley are Recruit Training Command New England’s Commanding Officer of Training LCDR David I. Hull, NSCC and National Executive Director CAPT Henry Nyland, III, USNR (Ret) —Gail Gardner

MVRHS junior Riley Craig was presented with a certificate designating him as the Alfa Division honor graduate upon completion of two weeks of basic recruit training with the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps. According to a press release, the curriculum of this training is approved by the U.S. Navy and took place at Fort Devens. Cadets receive 106 hours of instruction, with a focus on the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment. Both tone and tenor of instruction are modeled after the Navy’s recruit training.

