Riley Craig named Alfa Division honor graduate

MVRHS junior Riley Craig was presented with a certificate designating him as the Alfa Division honor graduate upon completion of two weeks of basic recruit training with the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps. According to a press release, the curriculum of this training is approved by the U.S. Navy and took place at Fort Devens. Cadets receive 106 hours of instruction, with a focus on the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment. Both tone and tenor of instruction are modeled after the Navy’s recruit training.