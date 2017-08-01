Services Thursday for Celia F. Tuccelli

Celia F. Tuccelli of Malden and Oak Bluffs died July 30, 2017. She was the president of Mary’s Linen Store in Oak Bluffs.

Celia was the cherished daughter of Angelo and Mary Tuccelli; the loving sister of George Tuccelli and his wife Dorothy of Billerica, Elena Iacoviello and her husband Louis of Malden, and the late Ann Tuccelli. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St, Malden, on Thursday, August 3, at 10 am. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Arrangements are in the care of the Cota Funeral Home, North Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Celia’s name to St. Jude Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905, or to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Development Office,

P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.