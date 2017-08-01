Steamship Authority announces art contest winners

The Steamship Authority honored the winners of its second annual “Sail Into Imagination” student art contest at a reception on Tuesday, July 18, at Cotuit Center for the Arts. According to a press release, the winning artwork will be featured in the Steamship Authority’s 2018 calendar, which will be available at Steamship terminals later this year.

The contest was conceived to encourage students to share their vision of traveling aboard Steamship Authority ferries to Cape and Islands ports and to inspire artistic interpretations of growing up by the sea.

More than 40 students in kindergarten through Grade 12 entered the contest. Students attending schools in the towns of Barnstable, Fairhaven, and Falmouth; Martha’s Vineyard; and New Bedford were invited to participate. Thirteen winners were chosen. Each winner received a $100 gift card for travel aboard the Steamship Authority ferries.The 13 winners are:

Florence Bluebelle Carlson, Harwich, Grade 1

Lethicia Diniz, Falmouth, Grade 2

Howard Baker, Teaticket, Grade 2

Hunter Broderick, Chilmark, Grade 3

Bailey Brown, East Falmouth, Grade 4

Alexa Garthee, Centerville, Grade 5

Logan Borowicz, Dartmouth, Grade 6

Kaylee Frias-Martin, New Bedford, Grade 7

Kaylee Tillson, New Bedford, Grade 8

Nate Birmingham, Falmouth, kindergarten

Hilary Packard, Cataumet, Grade 9

Victoria Johnson, Falmouth, Grade 10

Abe Lineaweaver, Woods Hole, Grade 9