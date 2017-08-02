Amity Island 5K, August 6

The Amity Island 5K, formerly known as the Vineyard Scoops 5K Tour of Edgartown, starts at 9 am on Sunday at the FARM Institute at 14 Aero Way in Edgartown. The event signals the start of the busy August running season.

A half-mile fun run (ages 7 and under) precedes the 5K, starting at 8:45 am.

The course begins at Katama Farm and continues along Edgartown Bay Road, past South Beach and back along the bike path to the finish line at the FARM Institute.

Registration and number pick-up on race morning: 7-8:45 am; entry fees: 5K (age 13 and over) $25; 5K (12 and under) $15; fun run, $5.

For more information, visit lightboxreg.com/amity-island-5K.