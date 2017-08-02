Aquinnah summer residents’ meeting sports no summer residents

Aquinnah selectmen zoomed through their Tuesday meeting in just under 15 minutes, largely because summer residents, who were the focus of the meeting, did not attend. On the recommendation of town counsel, the selectmen voted unanimously to authorize and fund former town building inspector Mark Barbadoro to participate in legal proceedings pursuant to an ongoing tree-cutting violation matter. Mr. Barbado was involved in the case when still employed by the town. The selectmen also heard a report from Fire Chief Simon Bollin, who said the department was putting its new fire engine into service Thursday night. The department will participate in a training session with Bulldog Fire Apparatus on Saturday, he said.

The selectmen acknowledged the resignation of board of health chairman James Glavin at the close of the meeting.

Reached by telephone on Wednesday, selectmen chairman Jim Newman said Mr. Glavin tendered his resignation on Monday, but didn’t give a reason.

Aquinnah selectmen will reconvene at 10 am on Friday to conduct two interviews for the position of town administrator. Adam Wilson, the former town administrator, now serves as an elected assessor.