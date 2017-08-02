Art show to benefit and celebrate Island Elderly Housing

Island Elderly Housing will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Saturday from 2 to 8 pm with a pop-up art show and sale at 46 Beach Road in Vineyard Haven.

The show will feature artists working in every medium, with proceeds benefiting the Island Elderly Housing’s quality-of-life programs, which include weekly suppers, Blueberry Van Transportation Services, and other programs not funded by the government.

The event will include light refreshments starting at 5 pm, and at 6 pm a red velvet cake will be served to mark the organization’s “ruby anniversary.” Willy Mason and Friends will provide entertainment.

For more information, call 508-693-5880, ext. 12.