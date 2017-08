Swing by Cousen Rose Gallery at 71 Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, August 5, at 7 pm for Randy Coleman’s artist reception. He is best known for his acrylic abstract work, which will be on display. Music will be provided by Silas Berlin. For more information, visit cousenrose.com, call 506-693-6656, or email zcousens@verizon.net.