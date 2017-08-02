Behnke Doherty Gallery exhibits Liz Dexheimer’s monotypes

According to the Behnke Doherty Gallery, viewing Liz Dexheimer’s monotypes is like “looking onto the surface of a pond on a cloudless spring day.” The wonder and beauty of water environments lend themselves to her artistic style.

The artist’s paintings and works on paper have been exhibited throughout the Northeast, and included in many museum and university shows, including the Whistler Museum, the Mattatuck Museum, the New Britain Museum of American Art, Sacred Heart University, Plymouth State University, Hampshire College, and others. A native of Manhattan, Ms. Dexheimer currently resides in Washington, Conn. She studied at Oberlin College, the School of Visual Arts, and Parsons School of Design. She is a juried member of Silvermine Artists Guild and Connecticut Women Artists.

An artist’s reception will be held at Behnke Doherty Gallery, 53 Main St., Vineyard Haven, on Friday, August 4, from 5 to 7 pm. Ms. Dexheimer’s work will be up through the month of August.