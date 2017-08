Cristian Perregil Miranda

Lucinda Perregil and Paulo Miranda of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Cristian Perregil Miranda, on July 27, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cristian weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Justice Born Equality

Charity Ludvick and Laja Timmons of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Justice Born Equality, on July 29, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Justice weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.