Cape Compact Light fights rate change

The Edgartown board of selectmen met at town hall Monday afternoon, where the board received an update that the town’s delegate to the Cape Light Compact has filed a complaint in regard to the rate change sought by Eversource.

Paul Pimentel, Cape Light Compact delegate for Edgartown, and chairman of Edgartown’s energy committee, identified four issues in the rate-change case he finds egregious. Many people in the western part of Massachusetts had to update their energy systems, but have objected to paying for the upgrade. Mr. Pimentel says part of the restructure asks residents of the eastern part of the state to contribute to paying for these upgrades. He says it also seeks to unfairly subsidize commercial and industrial consumers. The average return on investment increased to over 10 percent, while the national average remains closer to nine percent. People or businesses with solar or wind projects will get less credit toward energy from the grid than before, which could cost Edgartown $88,000. The board of selectmen has signed the letter, and it has been sent to the Department of Public Utilities.

In other news, The Trustees of Reservations requested and were approved for a one-day liquor license to celebrate their 50th anniversary at Wasque in Chappaquiddick. The event is scheduled for 4 to 7 pm on August 3, at Wasque. The event is free, and shuttles will be available.