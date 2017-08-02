More Chappy beaches open to vehicle traffic

The piping plovers are continuing to fledge, which means more of Chappaquiddick is opening to over-sand vehicle (OSV) traffic. Most of Leland Beach is now open to OSV traffic, according to Chris Kennedy, The Trustees of Reservations Martha’s Vineyard superintendent.

“We’ve kept a small section of Leland Beach closed because there are still some unfledged plover chicks,” he said. “The south end of Leland is still accessible by driving the interior roads. It’s still not possible to drive around Wasque Point to reach Norton Point, due to severe beach erosion.

Mr. Kennedy urged drivers to take it slow on the beach for the next several weeks. He said the new adult birds have not learned to fear approaching cars, humans, or dogs. “Recently fledged tern and plover chicks often do not move out of the way to avoid oncoming traffic,” he said. “When you see 5 mph speed limit signs, that should be a warning that chicks may be in the trail.”

Mr. Kennedy said he expects a portion of Cape Poge from the Dike Bridge to Aruda’s Point (just short of the jetties) to be reopened within a week.

For updates, check The Trustees of Reservations Facebook page.