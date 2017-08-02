Court report: July 20-July 31

July 20, 2017

Lynsey Telford, West Tisbury; DOB 6/4/75, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

July 24, 2017

John T. Eicher, Falmouth; DOB 7/23/94, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Bryan R. Geggatt, Johnston, R.I.; DOB 3/14/84, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Keith E. Lombardo, Arlington; DOB 8/22/67, possession of class B drug (acetaminophen), possession of class B drug (hydrochloride and oxycodone), possession of class C drug (alprazolam), OUI-liquor or .08%, third offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, traffic violation of state highway: continued to pretrial conference.

Marcelo Lopez-Bravo, Edgartown; DOB 11/29/84, assault and battery on a family/household member, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.

Dennis Alan Vogel Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/19/89, malicious destruction of property over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Lee Ann Yeddo, Edgartown; DOB 3/15/73, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

July 27, 2017

Zachary A. Baron, Groton, N.H.; DOB 12/29/88, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, license not in possession, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Febio Deoliveiracountinho, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/31/84, defacing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Jaquelan E. Gomez, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/20/990, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Tamara J. King (Morillo), Edgartown; DOB 7/31/74, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Alexander R. Mcallister, Hickory, N.C.; DOB 1/1/99, breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony, trespassing, assault, open and gross lewdness: continued to pretrial conference.

James W. Wasserloos, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/30/76, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible; abandoning a motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

July 28, 2017

Neil M. Howell, Aquinnah; DOB 12/14/82, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $200 fine, $50 surfine, $250 HIF, and $50 VW; speeding: responsible, must pay $100 fine.

Neil M. Howell, Aquinnah; DOB 12/14/82, failure to stop for police: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible.

Angelica I. Lyon, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/19/86, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Angelica I. Lyon, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/19/86, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months, must pay $250 HIF, $900 restitution, $50 VW.

Jeffrey James Wargo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/16/72, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

July 31, 2017

Nicole S. Cleary, Hyannis; DOB 4/21/82, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: guilty, must pay $200 fine; possession of class E drug (gabapentin): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Slaven Dejanovic, Edgartown; DOB 10/7/85, leaving the scene of personal injury, unsafe operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

William August Engler, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/13/98, trespassing: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; breaking and entering for misdemeanor: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Chase N. Eppers, Edgartown; DOB 4/3/96, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

Sharon H. Fisher, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/15/66, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Wayne M. Guyther III, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/24/56, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Adam Vincent Tucker, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/16/88, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and the failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

James R. Woodman, Venice, Fla.; DOB 1/11/51, OUI-liquor or .08%, marked lanes violation, speeding: continued to pretrial conference.