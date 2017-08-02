A different view of firefighter’s performance

To the Editor:

The Oak Bluffs fireman/paramedic in the July 27, 2017, MV Times article is the Mr. Flanders in your January 17, 2016, edition who went into his neighbor’s blazing house without any fire equipment on and brought her to safety. As he resuscitated her on her front steps, the doors and windows blew out just as she began to breathe. This is one of the firemen that town administrator Robert Whritenour calls the worst. I think the many years of problems at Oak Bluffs Fire Department have an obvious source, Chief Rose.

Frank Collins

Edgartown