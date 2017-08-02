Highlanders edge Blazers, clinch top seed for men’s playoffs

The Highlanders clinched the top seed for the upcoming men’s Island Softball League playoffs by holding off the Blazers, 17-16, Monday night at Veterans Park.

The league leaders started the game in a 2-0 hole, incurring a penalty because they had to pick up an extra player. Still, the Highlanders led by seven runs heading into the top of the seventh inning. Jeremy Scheffer hit an RBI double, scoring what would stand as the game-winning run.

The Blazers staged a furious rally, but came up a run short. Trevor McCarthy hit a home run and the Blazers had two base runners in scoring position, but Highlanders third baseman Russell Hodson snagged a line drive and completed the double play at second to close out the game. Mike Mussell also homered for the Blazers.

The Highlanders start the playoffs against the winner of Wednesday’s night’s play-in game between the eighth-place Floaters and ninth-place Mermen.

The best-of-three quarterfinals get underway on August 3 at Veterans Park (7 pm) and continue Monday and Wednesday nights.

In other action Monday night, the Whitecaps downed the Gustaves, 21-13, and the Brewhas topped the Floaters, 22-16.

The three-time defending champion Hurricanes secured the second seed in the playoffs with a 12-4 record after defeating the Blazers, 19-12, on July 26.

Standings through July 31: Highlanders, 14-1; Hurricanes, 12-4; Blazers, 11-5; Whitecaps, 10-5; Gustaves, 6-9: Brewhas, 6-10; Misfits, 5-10; Floaters, 5-11; Mermen, 1-15