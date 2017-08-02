Honeys, Rug Sox two for two

The Rug Sox and Honeys remained unbeaten in the Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Softball League double-elimination tournament after play on Tuesday night at Veterans Park in Vineyard Haven.

In winners bracket play, the No. 4 Honeys doubled up the top-seeded Mamas Girls, 8-4, while the third-seeded Sox edged the second-seeded Creamers, 9-8.

Micheli Lynn singled in the first inning and put the Honeys on the board with an RBI triple in the fourth. Maggie Riseborough and Kelly Silvia had two singles and an RBI apiece. Amy Maciel and Lizzie Reid were both 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, and Sara Wennes tripled in the fifth inning.

Honeys pitcher Nicole Gazaille struck out six Mamas, who compounded their problems at the plate with seven errors in the field.

The Rug Sox started fast, led 9-3, and survived a five-run Creamers rally in the seventh inning.

Mariah Duarte knocked in Jen Ingraham and Katherine Clark with an RBI hit to left in the first inning, and later scored for a 3-0 lead. Mariah doubled to start the third, and Emily Turney, Marisa Estrella, and Lizzie Andrews singled for two more runs.

With the Sox adding a pair of runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, the Creamers stormed back in their last at-bat. Lindsay Russo led off with a single. Teri Arias, Julie Perry, and Becca Goreham added big hits of their own, but the Creamers came up a run short.

The playoffs continue on August 3 with two elimination games. The Snaps play the Creamers at Veterans Park Field B, and the Shady Ladies take on the Mamas Girls at the West Tisbury School. Both games start at 6:15 pm.