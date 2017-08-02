Katie Dawson earns real estate license

Edgartown resident Katie Dawson, a move consultant with Mayflower Moving Co., recently earned her real estate license. According to a press release, as a real estate sales agent, she will operate as an associate of MV Seacoast Properties in Edgartown. Ms. Dawson will also continue in her role as relocation specialist with Brookline Transportation, with a territory of the South Shore, the Cape, and the Islands (Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket).

“Over the past four years, I’ve worked on a number of moves, ranging from across the world to the Vineyard and practically across the street. Both can be very stressful for the client,” said Ms. Dawson. “My thought in earning my real estate license is provide one point of contact for customers, handling everything from the initial offer to opening the last box.”

As part of her practice, Ms. Dawson will work with commercial and residential clients. In addition, she also has a particular specialty with estate moves.

A graduate of SUNY-Brockport, Ms. Dawson is the mother of two adult children. In addition to her work as a relocation expert/real estate professional, she’s the vice president of the board of directors for the Martha’s Vineyard Rotary Club.