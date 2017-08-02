Kenneth Stewart Duarte

Kenneth S. Duarte, wife of Dr. Rita Duarte Marinho, both formerly of Oak Bluffs, and son of Maynard S. and Helen Duarte of Vineyard Haven, died in Sarasota, Fla., on August 2, 2017, after suffering from cardiovascular disease.

A 1964 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, where he was a prominent athlete, Ken was a proficient golfer who played competitively in tournaments both nationally and internationally. He was most proud of his wins of the Caribbean International in the Dominican Republic. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was Air Force golf champion during the late Sixties. Ken was also a proficient duplicate bridge player, and attained the rank of ACBL Bronze Life Master.

A graduate of the University of Florida, Ken began his broadcasting career with Outlet Broadcasting of Providence, R.I. He put WTOP radio on the air in Washington, D.C., and then obtained his first position with NBC as general manager of its Chicago operations. He was promoted to corporate, and worked as director of finance and administration until he left to become managing partner of East Side Film Studios in New York City. He later returned to the Vineyard, and he and his wife operated Elegance of Martha’s Vineyard in Edgartown for several years. He continued consulting while following his wife to various deanships in higher education. This consulting included acquisitions and mergers of medical facilities and other small businesses.

His volunteer-community activities included being treasurer of Battleship Cove and the U.S.S. Massachusetts in Fall River. He also was the financial advisor to the development of the Atlantis Charter School in Fall River, the first charter school designated by the commonwealth. He also chaired the finance committee for the Portuguese-American Scholarship Foundation.

In addition to his wife and her family, he leaves two sisters, Carol Cabral of New Hampshire, and Shirley Fauteaux of Cohasset, two nieces, and two nephews.