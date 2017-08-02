Megan Carroll joins Bulfinch Group

Megan Carroll of Oak Bluffs has joined the Bulfinch Group as a financial specialist in client relations. According to a press release, the Bulfinch Group is a financial services firm headquartered in Needham, with offices throughout New England. The Bulfinch Group helps individuals, families, and businesses build and preserve wealth.

“We are pleased to have Megan join our organization,” said Bulfinch group president Seth Medalie. “Megan brings a wealth of knowledge regarding the complexities of business development and wealth protection to her new post. She will be a tremendous addition to the Bulfinch Group and a remarkable asset to her clients.” A graduate of Boston College, Ms. Carroll has served on numerous arts and civic boards in Boston, including the Boston Ballet board of overseers and the Young Leaders of the American Ireland Fund, and is a founding life member of the board of governors of the Boston College Club. She enjoys competitive ballroom dancing, flying single-engine airplanes, speaking French, and spending time with her two college-age children.