Mending chief to be feted by friends at P.A. Club fundraiser

Chilmark Fire Chief David Norton will be celebrated at a party and silent auction at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs this Saturday at 7 pm. Organizer Laurie Bryant told The Times that she and Chief Norton went to grade school together in Chilmark’s two-room schoolhouse, and that he is a dear friend. “There’s a lot he does behind the scenes for people that many people don’t know about,” she said.

Chief Norton has been on medical leave due to a heart ailment. Ms. Bryant said that she and friends of the chief’s wanted to alleviate any financial stresses he may have while he is mending by holding a fundraiser event. She said the outpouring has been terrific. Many of the chief’s old classmates have called in to lend a hand, she said. She also said members of the Chilmark Fire Department have been helping the chief finish his home. Belinda Maseda, Robin Rebello, and Shari Duncan have been especially helpful in arranging the event, Ms. Bryant said. After the appetizers, desserts, and the auction, there will be dancing, Ms. Bryant said. Chief Norton is looking forward to a grandchild from his daughter, Holly, this September, Ms. Bryant said.