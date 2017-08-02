Motorcycle and car collide head-on on Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road

A New York couple has been hospitalized after their motorcycle collided head-on with a car at the intersection of Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road and Village Road at approximately 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

An Oak Bluffs EMS crew was the first to arrive on scene, according to an Oak Bluffs Police report.

The driver of the motorcycle, Robert Neville, suffered a severe injury to his leg, and was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and then by MedFlight to an off-Island hospital. The passenger, Lorraine Ketchum, was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The car was driven by Paul Schultz, who did not sustain any injuries. He was cited by Oak Bluffs Police for failure to yield the right of way.

The accident occurred when Mr. Schultz, driving eastbound on Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, attempted to make a left turn onto Village Road, and only noticed the eastbound motorcycle at the last second, according to the Oak Bluffs Police report.

There were no witnesses to the accident. Ms. Ketchum told police she has no recollection of the collision.