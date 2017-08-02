Osprey Home Watch awarded Accredited Member status

Osprey Home Watch has earned Accredited Member status from the National Home Watch Association. According to a press release, the NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee-homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.

Partner Will Bryan and his wife, Heidi, moved to Martha’s Vineyard permanently in July 2016. Will currently works with RE/MAX on Island, and has been pursuing real estate in addition to starting the home-watch business.

Partner Bob Merritt and his wife, Ali, moved to the Island permanently in November 2016. They have two grown children and three grandchildren. Bob’s work history includes many years in tennis/squash recreation and insurance agency management in Burlington, Vt. Bob is also excited to be managing the East Chop Tennis Club, which he started this June and will hopefully serve for many years.

Contact Bob at 508-560-0273 or at Bob@OspreyHomeWatch.com. Contact Will at 214-697-2404 or at Will@OspreyHomeWatch.com.